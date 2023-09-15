Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,906. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.96 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

