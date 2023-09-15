Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

