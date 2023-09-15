Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 481,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.16 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

