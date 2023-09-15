Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 12,010 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

ENB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.07. 974,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,517. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

