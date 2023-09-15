Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. 3,553,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,756,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

