Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 80,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

