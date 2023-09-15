Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after buying an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,567,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,931,000 after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

GDXJ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 1,892,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,043. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

