Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,218,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

