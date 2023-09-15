Ronaldo Pereira Buys 2,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FMC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.29. 667,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. FMC Co. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

