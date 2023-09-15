Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,558.70

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.88 million and $4,558.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.46 or 0.06157549 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,476,539,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,905,400 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

