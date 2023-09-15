Savior LLC Reduces Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Savior LLC cut its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSCZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

