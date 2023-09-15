Savior LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 0.9% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 401,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,406. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.