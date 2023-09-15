Savior LLC Trims Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,225 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSB. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,826. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.