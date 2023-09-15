Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 11.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,516. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

