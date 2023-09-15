Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $5.58 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00154222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003821 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0020462 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

