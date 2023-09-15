Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 14,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, 500.com reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

