Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ SLNA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 14,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $49.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Selina Hospitality
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selina Hospitality
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.