ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 39,000 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$141 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

