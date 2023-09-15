Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 84.3%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Advantest shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

