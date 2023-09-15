Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Drops By 89.4%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astika Price Performance

Astika stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Astika has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

