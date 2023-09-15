Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Drops By 89.4%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Astika Price Performance
Astika stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Astika has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
