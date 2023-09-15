Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Drops By 53.4%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASXFY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

