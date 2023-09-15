Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Expands By 50.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

