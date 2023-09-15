Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Rises By 36.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 18.43%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

