Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Expands By 83.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 20,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

