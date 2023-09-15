Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 66.0%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.48. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.18 and a 52 week high of 1.00.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

