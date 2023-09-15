Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 66.0%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.48. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.18 and a 52 week high of 1.00.
About Three Sixty Solar
