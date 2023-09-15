Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 99.1%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEG Stock Down 0.6 %

WEGZY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846. WEG has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

