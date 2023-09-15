Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Rises By 311.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the August 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WH Group Price Performance

WH Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. WH Group has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

WH Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

