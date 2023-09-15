Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Increases By 4,975.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 4,975.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wienerberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

