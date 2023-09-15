Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. 4,794,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

