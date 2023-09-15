Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 163 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.34. 831,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,735. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.06. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.