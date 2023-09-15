Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.66. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

