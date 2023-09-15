SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,947 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 118.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 582,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. 4,909,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,122,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.