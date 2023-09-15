S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,511. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

