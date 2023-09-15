SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $72,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

