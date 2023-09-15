SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.77. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

