Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 18,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the production of commercial and industrial, natural-gas-fueled engine-driven, and combined heat and power (CHP) products. It operates through the Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

