Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHF remained flat at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.

