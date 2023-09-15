Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

