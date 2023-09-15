Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 347.7% in August

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 347.7% from the August 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLSNY remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,022,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,581. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0916 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.78%.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

