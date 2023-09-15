Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna Price Performance

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

