Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 5.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.