Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
