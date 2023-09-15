Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

