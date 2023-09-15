tomiNet (TOMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.11 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00015575 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $306.19 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.02151621 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $27,685,593.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

