Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

