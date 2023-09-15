Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 802.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. 120,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

