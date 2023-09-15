Tsfg LLC Buys 241 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,891. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.