Tsfg LLC Buys 800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 384.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,444. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.