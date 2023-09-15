Tsfg LLC Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 537,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

