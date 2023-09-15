Tsfg LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,577. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

