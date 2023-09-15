Tsfg LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

DE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

