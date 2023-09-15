Tsfg LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,626,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $939.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $240.08 and a 52 week high of $282.37.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

